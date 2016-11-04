There seems to be less hope for the management of Government Model Residental Ashrama School in Madya near here. All five students, who failed to clear the Class 10 examinations this year, will be rejoining the school as regular students and write the examination next year as new students.

The State government has published a notification permitting the students, who have failed in Class 10, to join the same school and write the examination afresh next year.

The students, who join the school, have to write examinations for all subjects and not only the ones they fail to clear. The State government has left it to students and their parents to make use of this opportunity.

Difficuties faced

Vijaykumar, the warden-cum-headmaster of the Ashrama School, said there was not much hope of the five students joining the school as regular students. “With a lot of difficulty, we managed to get them to come to school for tuitions and made them write the supplementary exams in July (after having failed in the main examination). We don’t have much hope of these students joining as regular students,” he said.

All the five students of the school failed to clear the Class 10 examination in April.

Hence, this school, where a majority of students are from the primitive and educationally backward tribe Koraga, got the dubious distinction of being the lone government school with zero pass percentage.

Irregular services

With no regular educators on campus, these students were taught by teachers whose services were outsourced. Owing to services being irregular, the five failed to clear the Mathematics and English papers.

Help offered

With two outsourced teachers not reporting to duty since November 1, the 13 students of Class X of the school are now attending classes in the Government Secondary School in Chelyar, a km away from Ashrama School.

Integrated Tribal Development Project Officer B.S. Hemalata said they did not want students to suffer as had happened last year. The 13 students will be attending classes in the government school and will the follow the module of preparation prescribed by teachers there. The staff at the Ashrama School were helping students prepare for the 10th standard examination, she said.