Permit holders would have to extract sand in the coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) area by following norms, Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha said here on Saturday.

Talking to presspersons, he said that the district sand monitoring committee in April granted permits to 425 people to extract sand from 19 sand bars in the CRZ area in Dakshina Kannada.

During the ban on extraction of sand between July 16 and August 15, the committee came out with guidelines such as deployment of conventional boats and manual extraction of sand, prescribed by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests.

Permit holders were asked to give in writing their consent to comply with the conditions before extracting sand from the designated area.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that the permit holders had met him on Friday and agreed to follow all the conditions imposed by the committee. They had been allowed to extract sand.

Denying reports that the district administration was forced to allow sand extraction, Mr. Jagadeesha said that the permit holders had been strictly told to comply with the guidelines and any deviation would lead to cancellation of the permit, he said.

On the allegation that too many had been allowed to extract sand, Mr. Jagadeesha said that regardless of the number permits granted, the amount of sand that could be extracted would remain the same.

Granting permits to 425 persons would not lead to excess extraction of sand. Sand bars were identified by experts from the National Institute of Technology-Surathkal and permits had been granted.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that 19 district officers would be asked to visit sand bars allotted to them twice a day and see whether the norms were being followed.

The permit holders had also been asked to install closed-circuit television cameras at the site to enable the district administration watch sand extraction process.

