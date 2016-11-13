Students at the 14th convocation at NIT-K, Surathkal, in Mangaluru on Saturday.— Photo: H.S. Manjunath

Will also use treated water from two more STPs on campus

The National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K) at Surathkal has proposed to take up five projects in the campus, according to Director (in-charge) K.N. Lokesh.

Speaking at the 14th annual convocation of the institute on Saturday, he said that it has been proposed to construct new buildings for School of Management and School of Inter-disciplinary Studies.

In addition, the institute has proposed additional faculty departments of type V and VI and additional non-faculty apartments of type III and IV. The institute has also planned to construct a park for children.

“The new projects are under pipeline. They will be taken up depending upon the availability of grants from the government,” he said.

Mr. Lokesh said that a pilot project was being worked out for using treated water from two of the three sewage treatment plants (STPs) working in the campus for secondary use in hostel blocks, academic buildings and gardening purpose. Presently treated water from one of the three STPs was being used for secondary use in the mega hostel.

Of about 1,597 students who were eligible to receive degrees 1,001 students received them in person at the convocation. Those students were from BTech, MTech, MCA , MBA, MSc and research candidates.

D. Shivakumar, chairman and CEO, PepsiCo India, delivered the convocation address. Vanitha Narayanan, chairperson, Board of Governors, NIT-K was present.