Drawing a correlation between Navarathri and the nine tributaries of Netravathi, the Sahyadri Sanchaya, which is fighting against the Netravati diversion project will organise a protest, Navadurgeyara Rodhana, here on Sunday.

Sanchaya office-bearer Dinesh Holla in a release here said the nine tributaries of Netravati will be depicted as Nine Durgas (Nava Durges), who will hold a protest in front of the district office at 10.30 am holding kalasha s filled with water.

Thereafter, the Nava Durges visit the historic Mangala Devi temple and submit the kalasha s to the deity with a prayer to halt to the Netravati/ Yettinahole water diversion project.