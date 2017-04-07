National moot court competition begins in Udupi today

more-in

The Vaikunta Baliga College of Law is organising the Advocate P. Shivaji Shetty Memorial National Moot Court Competition here from April 7 to 9. Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, Prakash Kanive, principal of Vaikunta Baliga College of Law, said 24 teams from various law colleges will be participating in the moot court competition.

Besides the competition, a legal quiz will be held on April 8. In addition to this, there will also be a judgement writing competition on a concocted case. All these events will hone the advocacy skills of the students.

C.S. Patil, Vice-Chancellor (Acting) of Karnataka State Law University, Hubballi, will be the chief guest at the inaugural function to be held at 4 p.m. on April 7. Jayanthi S. Shetty, wife of the advocate late P. Shivaji Shetty, will be the guest of honour. H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of Manipal University, will preside over the inaugural function.

Justice Dama Seshadri Naidu, judge of Kerala High Court, will be the chief guest at the valedictory of the competition to be held at 3.30 p.m. on April 9. Justice Manohar Bijor, judge of Karanataka High Court and P. Vishwanatha Shetty, Lokayukta, will preside over the valedictory function, Prof. Kanive said.

Rohith Amin, Nirmala K., and Shankaramurthy, professors at Vaikunta Baliga College of Law, were present.