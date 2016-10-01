The Kavoor police on Friday arrested a man who was reportedly absconding after obtaining bail in a case on his wife’s murder.

Raj (46), a native of Tamil Nadu, was arrested by the Bajpe police on the charge of murdering his 35-year-old wife in 2011. He obtained bail and attended hearings in the jurisdictional court. Raj failed to appear before the court for the last 10 months for which a non-bailable warrant was issued against him.

A team of policemen led by Kavoor police inspector arrested Raj from a house in Bunder and produced him before the court that remanded him in judicial custody. The police have registered a separate case against Raj .

Another arrest

The Central Crime Branch sleuths arrested K. Abdul Basheer (42) of Mijar for his alleged involvement in the assault on Dharmendra on July 16. The police said Basheer was among the 15 persons who had assaulted Dharmendra.