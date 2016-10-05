Mangalore Refineries and Petrochemicals Ltd.,(MRPL) has said that it is not in a position to fund repairs to the Surathkal-Kana Road. The activity does not come under the schedules of corporate social responsibility, the company said.

MRPL Managing Director H. Kumar told The Hindu that the company had spent Rs. 1.5 crore in 2010 to repair the road and maintained it for two years as a one-time measure. Recently, MRPL, along with MSEZ Ltd., reconstructed the Kana-Jokatte Road with concrete at a cost of Rs. 30 crore, he said.

Mr. Kumar wondered why MRPL was being held responsible for movement of bullet tankers, as those tankers were being operated by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, which were bigger than MRPL.

Asked about the statement of Mayor Harinath that he would stage a dharna if MRPL does not repair the road, Mr. Kumar said that he did not have any comment on it. He has written to Mangaluru City Corporation expressing the inability of the company to repair/ reconstruct the road.

Mr. Kumar also said that the authorities could examine private investment in reconstruction of the road and levy toll, up to Rs. 200, for bullet tankers for using the road while exempting local vehicle users.