A film festival on St. Mother Teresa will be held in Mangaluru on September 20 and 21.

The chief guest will be Gautam Lewis, who as a young polio-afflicted child in Kolkata was rescued by the Mother and was later adopted by a British nuclear physicist,

He is now not only a pilot but also runs a training school for disabled people to become pilots in London.

He will share his experiences during the shows. There will also be an interaction with Mr. Lewis at St. Agnes Special School, Bendore, on September 19 at 9.30 a.m.

The festival is being organised by the World Catholic Association for Communication’s India chapter in collaboration with Canara Communication Centre of the Diocese of Mangalore, Sandesha, Regional Communication Centre Karnataka Region and Missionary of Charity Sisters Mangalore.

Films would be screened at Jeppu Seminary-CM Hall on September 20. They are, Mother and Me, 59 M, and A Call Within a Call, 30 M, 9 am and interaction with Mr. Lewis; The Living Legend, 28 M and Nirmal Hriday, 59 M, 11 am; Mother Teresa The Legacy, 80 M and Love Tell Hurts, 20 M, 1 pm; In the Name of Gods Poor, 89 M, 3 pm and Mother Teresa-Petrie, 80 M and interaction with Mr. Lewis, 5.30 pm.

On September 21, films would be screened at Padua College Hall. Mother and Me, 59 M, and A Call Within a Call, 30 M, 9 am and interaction with Mr. Lewis; Mother Teresa The Legacy, 80 M and Love Tell Hurts, 20 M, 11.30 am; The Living Legend, 28 M and Nirmal Hriday, 59 M, 1.30 pm and The Letters, 89 M, 4 pm.