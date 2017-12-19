MLA’s office miredin controversy

The new office of the Mangaluru North MLA Mohiuddin Bava was inaugurated in Surathkal on Monday.

The new office building of Mangaluru North MLA Mohiuddin Bava in Surathkal, which was inaugurated on Monday, is mired in controversy as the Manglauru City Corporation is yet to issue completion certificate for the building.

Social activist G. Hanumath Kamath said that the MLA ought to have taken the completion certificate before occupying the new building. “A legislator should abide by the rules and be a role model for others. But it is not seen in the case of Mr. Bava,” he said.

It was following Mr. Kamath’s complaint that the corporation issued notice to Mr. Bava’s wife Nageena Mohiuddin Bava to stop construction of two additional floors on an old building owned by her as she had not obtained licence.

Mr. Kamath had in his complaint said that Ms. Bava had applied in May 28, 2016 to the Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) seeking plan approval to construct the two floors on the old “Bava Super Market” building in Chokkabettu.

This building is adjoining the house in which MLA resides. The MUDA surveyed the area and asked Ms. Bava to deposit ₹ 6.7 lakh for approving the plan.

Mr. Kamath had accused Ms. Bava of going ahead with construction without getting plan approval.

When his attention was brought to the issue, Mr. Bava told reporters on Monday that the issue was solved and he had paid ₹ 3 lakh.

But Mr. Kamath said that following the corporation notice the legislator managed to get plan sanctioned by mentioning his office building as a commercial entity and paying a fee of ₹ 44,570. “It is strange that MUDA has approved a plan for construction of a commercial building in a residential locality.” Mr. Kamath said that he filed a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner, corporation Commissioner and MUDA Commissioner in October this year.

Reacting to this, Mr. Bava told The HIndu: “I have secured building licence. I have also secured completion certificate.”

“There are a few more pending works to be completed in the building,” he added.

However, an official from the Manglauru City Corporation (Assistant Town Planner, MCC Surathkal Zone) said that Mr. Bava was yet to file application for completion certificate.