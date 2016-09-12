Mangaluru City South MLA J.R. Lobo on Saturday instructed Mangaluru City Corporation officials to build bus bays near Bunts Hostel and PVS Circle.

At a meeting in the office of Deputy Commissioner to discuss traffic issues, he asked the corporation to complete on-going road projects at the earliest. He said that the Police and the Transport Department officials and bus owners must ensure that buses halted only at the designated slots.

Drivers should be booked for using shrill horns near schools, colleges and hospitals, he said.

Meanwhile, a release from the MLA’s office on Saturday said that Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha has said that he will take a decision on resuming sand transportation in the district after a meeting of the stakeholders.

Sand mining in the CRZ (coastal regulatory zone) blocks could be allowed only after verifying government orders and rules. The mining licences would have to be reviewed again, the Deputy Commissioner told the MLA, the release said. It said that the MLA presided over an advisory committee meeting of Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd. on Friday. He told the meeting that the government has allotted land required for building a power sub-station at Urwa Stores.

The MLA said that it has been proposed to lay underground power supply cables from A.B. Shetty Circle to Karavali Circle. He asked MESCOM officials to remove old power poles on the roadside immediately.