MIT diamond jubilee valedictory on Sunday

The alumni meet and valedictory of diamond jubilee celebrations of the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) would be held here from December 15 to 17.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, G.K. Prabhu, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), said that two alumni meet titled Golden Re-union and Silver Re-Union would be held at Sir M.V. Seminar Hall and MIT Quadrangle on December 15 and 16, respectively.

The valedictory of the diamond jubilee celebrations and the alumni meet of the first batch of students of MIT would be held at the MIT Quadrangle on December 17.

M.M. Kamath, Chairman, TEC, Government of Karnataka, and alumnus of the first batch from MIT, would be the chief guest on December 17. Approximately, 800 alumni from across the globe were expected to participate in the alumni meet. Established in 1957, the MIT was earlier called Manipal Engineering College (MEC). The change of name happened in 1974.

Suguni Kamath, the first woman student of MIT, who did her graduation in civil engineering in 1971 at MEC and went on to become the first woman faculty of MEC and worked here till 1976, would be felicitated here on December 17. Two other students of the first batch, Eapen G. and K. Krishna Murthy Aithal, would also be felicitated.

Ms. Kamath would also inaugurate the MIT Ladies Hostel on the occasion. This five-storeyed hostel can accommodate 467 students in 238 air-conditioned rooms. A concert by Pandit Praveen Godkhindi and Krishna Fusion Band would be held the same evening.