The new Kankanady Town Police Station in Mangaluru that was inaugurated on Friday.— Photo : Raghava M.

The new Kankanady Town Police Station started functioning from Garodi near Bhagwan Mahaveer (Pumpwell) junction from Friday.

District in-charge Minister B. Ramanath Rai inaugurated the station, which is the 22nd station in the city.

The Kankanady station has been carved out from the Mangaluru Rural police station and some areas of the Ullal Police Station.

The new police station will have jurisdiction over Padavu, Alape, Maroli, Kankanady, Jeppinamogaru, Bajal, Kannur and Adamkudru.

Following the reorganisation, the Mangaluru Rural police station will now cover Pachchanady, Kudupu, Thiruvail, Ulaibettu, Mallooru, Bondantila, Neermarga, Adyar and Arkula.

The new station will be functioning from a rented premises in Garodi and will move to its own building in Maroli later.

The State government has posted a police inspector and a sub-inspector to the new station and 45 personnel has been also sanctioned.

Till the new postings are made, personnel from other city police stations have been deputed to the new station.

In 2010, the then Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh had proposed the formation of the Kankanady station to focus on communally-sensitive areas.

He had also proposed the creation of new Traffic South Police station.

Two months ago, the State government issued a notification for creation of the two stations.

The new Traffic South police station, which was the 21st station in the city, has already started functioning from the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (South). It will have jurisdiction over areas coming under the Mangaluru Rural, Ullal and Konaje police stations.