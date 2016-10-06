The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has urged Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to subsume the fees collected as ‘mandi’ tax (or APMC cess) in the Goods and Services Tax being enforced from April next year.

Letter submitted

In a letter to Mr. Jaitley, KCCI president Jeevan Saldanha has stated that the trading community wholeheartedly welcomes the GST regime.

“If the APMC cess is merged with the GST, it would have greater meaning for ‘doing business with ease,” he has said in the letter.