Officials of the Mangaluru City Corporation raided several shops in the city market complex building at the Central Market area here on Saturday and sealed 28 shops for doing business without licence.

Kavita Sanil, chairperson, Standing Committee for Public Health, Education and Social Health, accompanied the officials.

On seeing officials, many shopkeepers who did not have licence, pulled down the shutters on their own.

But the officials made them to open and when they did not have licence sealed them one by one.

A corporation official said that the shops would be allowed to re-open only after obtaining licence by following due procedure. The random checking of shops would continue, the official said.