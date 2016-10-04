Blaming heavy vehicles operating to and from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) as the reason for the bad condition of Surathkal-Kana-MRPL Road, Mayor Harinath said on Tuesday that the petroleum company should own up the responsibility of repairing the road.

If MRPL did not start the repair work within 20 days from Tuesday the Mayor said that he would sit on dharna in front of the company pressing for repair. The Mayor said that he would be part of an agitation by the civil society members if the company did not take up the repair works within the given deadline.

Addressing media persons the Mayor said that about 90 per cent of the heavy vehicles plying on the road are operating to and from the MPRL. It required about Rs. three crores now to repair the 4.5 km road which has been damaged. The corporation did not have enough fund to be spent on it. The company should use its corporate social responsibility fund for the purpose.

Mr. Harinath said that the civic body had written to the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada and the office of the Chief Minister drawing their attention on the damaged road. The Chief Minister’s office in a September 26 letter to the Deputy Commissioner has asked to look into the matter.