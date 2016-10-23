Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Bhushan Gulabrao Borase paying tributes to martyrs at the Banadka Government Higher Primary School near Subramanya on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

It was 15 years ago that Border Security Force head constable Ram Naika died following a terrorist attack on the BSF team guarding the Indo-Bangladesh border. His bravery and sacrifice were remembered on Saturday by students of Banadka Government Higher Primary School near Subramanya, where he studied.

A similar programme was held at SDM College in Ujire to remember Mohandasan of Central Reserve Police Force, who died following a terrorist attack in Manipur in 1998. Mohandasan did his PU in this college.

These programmes were organised by the district police. While Superintendent of Police Bhushan Gulabrao Borase attended the programme at Banadka school, Additional Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy attended the programme at Ujire.

Village residents came in good numbers at Banadaka school and SDM College on Friday afternoon. The Banadka School Development and Monitoring Committee on Friday opened a memorial in the name of Ram Naika where wreaths were laid. Ram Naika’s younger brother and sister participated in the programme.

In Ujire, Mohandasan’s father A.K. Vittaman and mother V.R. Madhavi attended the programme.

At the end of the programme, the district police presented a five-minute film about the work of defence forces that was coupled with information about the two martyrs.

This film had packaged this information with songs ‘Maa Tujhe Salam’ and ‘Ee Mere Vatan Ke Logon’ sung by Lata Mangeshkar.