Unhygeinic condition: Waste water flowing openly on the ground at Hotel City Lunch Home in Surathkal in Mangaluru on Tuesday.— Photo : H.S. Manjunath

Moneylender has been doing business without licence for 15 years

A moneylender at a commercial complex in Surathkal has been doing business without getting a trade licence from the Mangaluru City Corporation for 15 years. This shocking fact came to light during a checking of shops and establishments by officials of the corporation on Tuesday.

“What is the procedure to get trade licence?,” asked the moneylender of Canara Finance the team of officials led by Kavita Sanil, chairperson, Standing Committee for Public Health, Education and Social Justice.

The health section in the corporation issues trade licence.

Ms. Sanil said that though the corporation had served a notice on the finance dealer two months ago, its owner did not bother to apply for a licence.

The officials sealed the shop with an instruction that it would be opened only after getting the licence.

No ventilation

At a video game centre at another commercial complex, school students in uniforms came out of the Sri Sai Simulator Games Centre as soon as the officials entered it.

The officials found that it too did not have a licence. The students were sitting in a makeshift floor having less ventilation. The officials sealed it too. In another commercial complex of the Mangaluru Urban Development Authority, the owner of Crystal Watch World had not renewed the trade licence. The owner of Gulf Point, an electronics shop, could not produce the licence. Both the shops were sealed.

The committee chairperson was shocked to see owners of Hotel Sadananda, City Lunch Home, and Hotel New Aadarsh letting out their waste water to open drains. A pool had formed outside City Lunch Home. There was a well close to the spot where Hotel New Aadarsh was letting out waste water. Ms. Sanil imposed a fine of Rs. 15,000 each on the owners of City Lunch Home and Hotel New Aadarsh. Hotel Sadananda was served a notice. She said that such unhygienic atmosphere was leading to the outbreak of malaria and dengue cases in Surathkal.

Speaking to presspersons, Ms. Sanil said that 115 traders in Surathkal had either not renewed their licence or did not have one. The corporation had served notices on them two months ago. The officials on Tuesday went on checking such establishments. The checking would continue. All shops which did not have licence would be sealed.