Students of Alva’s Institute of Engineering and Technology enjoying traditional dishes of Manipur during the celebration of ‘Ningol Chakkouba’ in Moodbidri on Wednesday.— Photo: Special Correspondent

The Alva’s Education Foundation along with Manipuri students of Alva’s Institute of Engineering and Technology, and its sister institutions celebrated ‘Ningol Chakkouba’, a festival of Manipur which advocated the strengthening of the bond between brothers and sisters at the college on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Manipur’s former Minister and executive board member of North East Zone Cultural Centre Nara Singh said that politics divided the people whereas culture upheld the unity among mankind. Education should nourish such cultural activity and culture for peace should be everyone’s slogan.

‘Maintain cultural fabric’

The cultural fabric of the country should be maintained forever.

He said that the international community has to work towards keeping nuclear weapons away from the war, which is really destructive to the mankind.

Presiding over the function, Alva’s Education Foundation’s Trustee Vivek Alva said: “Youth is the real future of a nation, they can make wonders, if they are nurtured in cohesive environment.”

Prizes were distributed to achievers of various fields of education, sports, cultural in national and international platforms on the occasion. The function was followed by cultural shows like Maibi dance, Shol chollon, Stick dance, Dasa avatar and Kabui dance by Manipuri students.

Sumptuous food cooked by students consisted of meat items and other traditional dishes of Manipur such as iromba, champhut and kanghou were served in the feast, a release said.