Six more citizens, including three women, joined the Traffic Warden Squad - a voluntary group of people working with the city traffic police to regulate traffic movement - on Sunday, which also marked the first anniversary of the squad.

The squad was started by the former Police Commissioner S. Murugan last year with 95-year-old Joe Gonsalves as the Chief Traffic Warden. Along with Mr. Gonsalves three more joined.

After a year, the squad has 35 members including the six who joined on Sunday. Fourteen members of this squad including Mr. Gonsalves have been assisting the police in regulating traffic movement in important junctions of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar said this squad should be an extension of police. The squad showcases that citizens here are responsible and they take care of themselves. With the presence of the squad, the police have a better insight into the ways of involving people in policing. This has also helped in demystifying the public about our working. “People need to know what we can do and what we cannot,” he said.

Well know doctor and writer B.M Hegde, Mr. Gonsalves and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) M. Sanjeev Patil also spoke.