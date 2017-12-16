Mangaluru varsity tops national athletics meet

The Mangalore University athletics team which emerged as overall champions at the 78th All-India Inter-University Athletics Meet. | Photo Credit: Supplied

Mangalore University on Saturday emerged the National champion at the National-level Inter-University Athletics Meet conducted by Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

A release from the university here said the men’s team with 116 points came first followed by Punjab and Calicut Universities, whose men’s teams got 48 and 44 points respectively.

The women’s team of the university came second with 61 points while the team from Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, came first, the release added.

Thus, Mangalore University bagged the overall championship with 177 points, the release added. V.K. Elakkiya Dasan from Alva’s College, Moodbidri, set National records in 100 m and 200 m run with 10.47 seconds and 20.92 seconds breaking a 37-year record, the release added.

In all, the men’s and women’s teams clinched 11 gold, eight silver, and six bronze medals at the event.

Radhakrishna, Sesappa Gowda, and Ramachandra had trained the teams, Praveen Kumar, Thilak Shetty, Mohammed Rafique, and Nikhil Joseph were team managers.