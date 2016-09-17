Mangalore University will celebrate its 37th Foundation Day on September 19 at Mangala Auditorium, Mangalagangothri campus. Minister for Higher Education and Pro- Chancellor, Mangalore University, Basavaraj Rayaraddi will inaugurate the programme while the former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh will deliver the Foundation Day lecture. Ministers B. Ramanath Rai and U.T. Khader will attend the programme.

On the occasion, the university will felicitate Vinaya Prasad (Kannada actor), Devadas Kapikad (Tulu actor), Vandana Rao (Olympian) and Sahana Kumari (Olympian).