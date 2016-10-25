As many as 72,000 undergraduate students of Mangalore University will appear for the odd semester examinations of the university from October 26.

The examinations would be over on November 22.

According to A.M. Khan, Registrar (Evaluation), students of first, third and fifth semesters and repeaters of the same semesters would appear for the examinations. Most of the examinations would be over by November 15, he said.

Mr. Khan said that Yenepoya College, Balmatta, and Meredian College, Ullal, would be the new examination centres this time. With this, the university would have 112 examination centres. The jurisdiction of the university is spread over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu districts.

He said that the university conducted interactive sessions with college principals at Udupi, Mangaluru and Puttur recently on the conduct of examinations. Video conference was arranged for Principals of Kodagu district at Madikeri. Deputy chief superintendents appointed for the examination centres too had been briefed.

Mr. Khan said that booklets with answer sheets and question papers had been dispatched to such examination centres which were far away from the university. Nearby centres would receive it on Tuesday. This time the university has taken up this responsibility without outsourcing it.

He said that a provision had been made in the university website through which colleges could download hall tickets of students at the college level. But colleges would have to upload the details of students through the website first., he added.

