Man escapes unhurt as mobile phone goes up in flames

A man escaped narrowly from being hurt after his mobile telephone got burnt here on Tuesday. Manjunath, who runs a general store at Katapadi, had kept his mobile telephone in the pocket of his trousers and was riding his motorcycle with his wife as pillion rider to the railway station here.

But he suddenly felt a warm feeling in his pocket and saw smoke coming out of it at Indrali Junction. An alert Manjunath stopped his motorcycle and threw away the mobile phone which later went up in flames. Manjunath escaped unhurt.

Manjunath told The Hindu that about 75% of mobile telephone and its battery got burnt. The front portion was intact, but the back portion had got burnt. He had purchased the mobile telephone about one year and three months ago. “The entire mobile telephone would have got burnt, but people around stamped it to check the fire from spreading and later removed the SIM card and gave it to me,” he said.

Manjunath was going to the railway station to cancel tickets he had booked, when the incident took place. He also suffered burns at three spots in his leg. “I did not immediately notice the burns. It was only later that I noticed them,” he said.