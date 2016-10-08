A 35-year-old man from Belthangady was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for five years after he was found guilty of abetting the suicide of his 20-year-old wife in April 2011.

First Additional District and Sessions Judge C.M. Joshi accepted the case of the prosecution that Ahamed Hameed mentally harassed his wife for dowry by calling her repeatedly from abroad.

According to chargesheet by Vitla police, Hameed, a resident of Kuvettu village in Belthangady, married Hajira (20), a resident of Netlamudnur village near Vitla. The police said Hameed and his two brothers repeatedly harassed Hajira for dowry that forced her to leave the house and go to her parent’s house. Hameed continued to harass his wife even after moving abroad for work.

Following a phone call from Hameed on March 31, 2011, Hajira consumed a poisonous substance. She died in a private hospital in Mangaluru on April 5, 2011.

The Vitla Police Inspector Rakshit filed the chargesheet by showing Hameed as absconding while arresting his two brothers. Hameed was arrested when he returned to Vitla on January 21, 2013.

Prosecutor Raju Poojary Bannadi examined 18 witnesses including victim’s father, mother and her friend to whom the victim had told about dowry harassment.

While Judge C.M. Joshi convicted Hameed, he acquitted Hammed’s two brothers. The judge ordered Hameed to undergo rigorous imprisonment of five years and pay a fine of Rs. 50,000 for the offence of abetment to suicide. He was sentenced to two years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 25,000 for the offence of dowry harassment. Both the sentences will run concurrently, the judge said.

Of the total fine of Rs. 75,000, the judge asked Hameed to pay Rs. 25,000 to the child of Hajira, who is now eight years. The judge has asked the District Legal Services Authority to determine the compensation to the child under the Karntaka Victim Compensation Scheme.