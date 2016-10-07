A 16-year-old girl was reportedly raped by a 33-year-old man in Belthangady. The sexual assault came to light when the girl came to a hospital for check-up on Thursday.

Pregnant

The police said that the girl was raped by her neighbour Seena.

She revealed to the doctors about the assault when she came to hospital for a check-up on Thursday afterthe doctors told her that she was six months pregnant.

On a complaint, the police arrested Seena for offences under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.