Cities » Mangaluru

MANGALURU, October 13, 2016
Updated: October 13, 2016 05:42 IST

Malekudiya tribals invited back to old jobs

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Eight persons from the Malekudiya tribe are back as Home Guards. —File photo
Eight persons from the Malekudiya tribe are back as Home Guards. —File photo

A year after being displaced, they are back in Dakshina Kannada as Home Guards

A year ago, 32-year-old Suresh G. from Puttur was shattered when he was relieved of his duties. He had been serving as a Home Guard attached to the Puttur police station when the disaster struck.

Suresh was among 18 Malekudiyas — an indigenous tribe of the region — who were discharged from service as there was no scheme to continue paying their wages.

The tribals were left with no choice but to do menial jobs for a livelihood.

But the smiles are back on their faces. Suresh has returned to policing, as one of the 150 Home Guards appointed by the Dakshina Kannada police against 191constable vacancies.

Naxal aid money

Suresh and 17 others were among the beneficiaries of the Rs. 23-crore Naxal aid package announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party government in 2012 to provide employment and address other needs of the Malekudiyas. All 18 had earlier worked in different police stations with an honorarium of Rs. 170 per day, which was subsequently increased to Rs. 250 per day, before they were discharged in August 2015.

The setback was overcome in the first week of September, when Superintendent of Police Bhushan Gulabrao Borase got a notification permitting the Dakshina Kannada police to use the services of 150 Home Guards. “I prefer having the 18 Malekudiyas among the 150,” he said.

Suresh and seven other Malekudiyas have readily chosen policing duties. They have started working at various police stations since October 1, receiving the current daily honorarium of Rs. 350.

Deputy Home Guards Commandant Ramesh Poojary said three Malekudiyas had expressed their inability to join the police as they were now employed elsewhere.

Efforts were being made to contact the remaining seven, he added.

More In: Mangaluru
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Karnataka

A bigger ‘Tipu Jayanti’ on the cards this year

Mysuru royal trashes Dasara litterbugs on Instagram

Dasara elephants will bid farewell to Mysuru today

Meeting on Auradkar panel report on police pay scales

Jilted lover commits suicide in Koppal

Manufacturers hopeful

Bengaluru

Tired of frequent power cuts, BU turns to the sun

Management of festival waste: Core zones fail Bengaluru

BDA releases FAQ on steel flyover

Citizens seek explanation from Vision Group

Gang stabs man to death in Bengaluru

#whatsyourissue: ‘I even put up double-glazed windows in my house to cut out the noise, but...’

Trio arrested for duping medical seat aspirants

Poor ventilation, no CCTV camera

Bengaluru Urban District Kannada Sahitya Sammelana


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Mangaluru

A scene from the Kannada filmHombanna.

Kannada film Hombanna on forest encroachment, eviction to release next month

Kannada filmHombanna,themed on forest encroachment and eviction, will be released in the second week of November across the State, said film... »