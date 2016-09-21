The Port City could not make it to the smart city mission of the Union government in the first round probably because the concept paper had many long-term proposals which could not be implemented in five years, according to a senior official of Mangaluru City Corporation.

To a question at a press conference here on Tuesday, Gokuldas Nayak, Deputy Commissioner (administration), said that the proposal sent for the first time envisaged an investment of Rs. 20,000 crore for 20 years.

It was to be invested in nine phases with Rs. 3,500 crore investment in the first phase.

The revised concept plan or paper sent later was for five years with an investment of Rs. 2,000 crore. It is close to reality and could be implemented.

Meanwhile, Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, and J.R. Lobo, MLA, Mangaluru City South, have thanked the government for selecting Mangaluru under the mission.