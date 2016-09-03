The bandh call given by Left-affiliated central trade unions was by large and peaceful in Udupi district on Friday. However, life was hit by the bandh.

City buses, inter-district service buses managed by the private sector, were off the road. The Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses too did not operate after 7 a.m.

Some passengers, who did not know about the bandh, were left stranded at the KSRTC and inter-district service bus stand. Yellamma, a labourer, who had come from Panvel near Mumbai, to go to Shivamogga, was waiting at the KSRTC Bus Stand along with her daughter and grand-daughter. She said that she was unaware of the bandh. “We have no other alternative but to wait till the bandh ends,” she said.

Similar was the case of Augustine, who had come from Mumbai to attend a court case in Kundapur. “I want to go to Kundapur but there are no buses here,” he said. Another commuter Sanjeeva said that he had come from Haveri to go to Manchakal, where he works in a bar. “I had no knowledge of the bandh,” he said.

Sudharshan, a student, who had come from Mumbai and wanted to go to Koppa in Chikkamagaluru district, and Mallikarjunaiah from Turuvekere in Tumakuru, too said that they did not know of the bandh and hence, were stranded at the Service Bus Stand here.

Since the city and service bus stand were deserted, a group of youth decided to utilise the opportunity and played cricket at both these places. Most of the autorickshaws and taxis operated as usual in Udupi. Some banks functioned, while others did not.

Attendance in government offices too was affected as only those with two-wheelers and cars came, while those taking buses did not turn up. Attendance in government schools in suburban areas was sparse.

A KSRTC bus was stoned close to Tallur Bridge near Kundapur town in the morning. The response to the bandh was near total there.