Leopardess attacks man, later dies

The leopard was trapped by Forest Department personnel at Shivapura village in Udupi district on Wednesday.

A man and a cow were injured after being attacked by a leopardess at Mallibettu in Ninjoor village near Karkala on Wednesday.

The leopardess, which was reportedly weak, died after the attack. The animal hid in a cowshed belonging to Appi Poojarti around 8 a.m. Valerian D’Souza, entered the cowshed and the leopardess attacked both Mr. D’Souza and a cow.

Mr. D’Souza, who suffered injuries, was rushed to the District Government Hospital in Udupi and then shifted to a private hospital in Manipal for treatment. The cow suffered a minor injury.

In the meantime, the leopardess, which also got injured, died. Personnel of the Forest Department took its body to the Range Forest Office in Karkala. Hukrappa Gowda, Assistant Range Forest Officer, told The Hindu that a post-mortem revealed that the animal was weak due to hunger.

Another person, Rama Mulya, was attacked by a leopard in Kodimane area about a km from Mallibettu in the same village on May 30. “We cannot say if the same leopardess had attacked Mulya,” Mr. Gowda said. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, department personnel rescued a leopard at Shivapura village near Hebri in the district.