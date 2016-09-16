A 26-year-old labourer died after coming into contact with a conveyor belt in the iron processing unit of KIOCL in Panambur police station limits here on Thursday.

According to the police, Safan (26) was among the labourers engaged in clearing the dust that falls off the conveyor belt as the iron ore passes through.

A long stick was given to move the dust to a side and then clear it.

The police said that Safan went too close to the conveyor belt to remove the dust.

While coming back he was hit by the conveyor belt and he died on the spot around noon.

Safan, a resident of Kinnigoli, was working on contract for the last four months. The supervisor of unit filed a complaint with the Panambur police.