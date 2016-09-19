The Karnataka Bank on Thursday launched KBL Loan Junction, an online retail loan web portal.

The initiative will provide loan seekers a platform to know about the various products offered by the bank, enquire status of their loan application online, and get updates about the loan application through SMS or email.

Functioning

It works on mobile, laptop, desktop, tabs etc.

“With the opening of this portal, the bank is providing the facility of online submission of loan application for retail loans and credit proposal tracking system as a part of the customer-care initiatives of the bank,” said P. Jayarama Bhat, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, while launching the initiative here.