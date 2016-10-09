Karnataka Bank Ltd. has cut its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points effective from October 1.

With this, one year MCLR of the bank now stands at 9.15 per cent.

The bank has also reduced the interest rate on housing loan to 9.5 per cent per annum (for loans up to Rs. 3 crore) and car loan to 10.25 per cent per annum for new loans sanctioned on or after October 1.

With the reduction in MCLR, the interest rate on inland bill discounting (under LC) and post-shipment credit (backed by LC) is now reduced to 9.15 per cent per annum, said a press release from the bank recently.