The police are getting ready to open the newly created Kankanady Town Police Station, after bringing several geographical areas coming under Mangaluru Rural Police Station into its limits.

The building to house the new station is being spruced up, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) M. Shantharaju here.

The rented premises is located at Garody, opposite the Garody temple on Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway.

The Rural Police Station had to be bifurcated as it catered to a very large geographical area, said Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar.

It would continue to function from the existing premises at Maroli.

Mr. Sekhar said that the Kankanady Town Police Station is likely to start functioning in about a week.

Kankanady Town Police Station would have jurisdiction over Padavu, Alape, Maroli, Kankanady, Jeppinamogaru, Bajal, Kannur and Adam Kudru.

On the other hand, the Rural Police Station would retain jurisdiction over Pachchanadi, Kudupu, Tiruvail, Ulaibettu, Mallur, Bondanthila, Neermarga, Adyar and Arkula.