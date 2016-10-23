The ‘Kanaka Nade’ cleanliness campaign organised by the Yuva Brigade in the surroundings of the Sri Krishna Mutt passed off peacefully here on Sunday. It was held here from 8.45 a.m. to 1 p.m. under tight police security.

The campaign was held in the private spaces belonging to the Sri Krishna Mutt, as the Deputy Commissioner had banned the cleanliness drive on the Car Street and other roads leading to the temple.

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Pejawar Mutt inaugurated the campaign by garlanding the statue of Sri Kanakadasa near the Sri Krishna Mutt. The Dalit-Damanitara Swabhimani Horata Samiti had opposed the ‘Kanaka Nade’ on the grounds that it was tantamount to untouchability, being held after the ‘Chalo Udupi’ campaign held here on October 9.

The Horata Samiti had said that the Bridage had originally claimed that it would clean all streets of Udupi as they were “polluted” due to ‘Chalo Udupi’ campaign and changed its plan only after the proposal drew a lot of flak. However, the Brigade denied ever making such a statement.