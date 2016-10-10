New taluk to be carved out soon, says Siddaramaiah

Declaring that Kadaba would be carved out as a new taluk in Dakshina Kannada, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Sunday that a government first grade college would be opened there from the 2017-18 academic year.

He was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for a veterinary college here.

The Chief Minister said that there was a proposal before the government to form 43 new taluks, including one in Kadaba. It would be declared as a taluk when new taluks would be announced. Office of the special tahsildar was already functioning in Kadaba.

Earlier, B. Ramanath Rai, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, and S. Angara, MLA, under whose Assembly constituency Kadaba falls, requested the Chief Minister to sanction a government degree college in Kadaba.

The Chief Minister said that of the 692 vacant posts of government veterinary doctors in the State, the government would fill 650 soon. The government had relaxed “economic orders” on recruiting employees against vacant posts in departments providing essential services. This had enabled to fill vacant posts of tahsildars, surveyors and doctors.

The Chief Minister said that of the 895 acres belonging to the Department of Animal Husbandry at Koila, 247 had been handed over to Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University, Bidar, for opening the veterinary college. The government had given administrative approval for opening the college and associated facilities at an estimated cost of Rs. 142 crore.

In that, Rs. 110 crore would be spent for first phase works. The first phase of works included constructing a college building, hospital, hostels for men and women and a guest house.

It would be built by Karnataka Housing Board. The university had deposited Rs. 10 crore with the KHB for the project.

The Chief Minister said that the State had four veterinary colleges now with a provision to admit 290 students a year. The college proposed at Koila would be among three such colleges coming up in the State. The other two would be at Athani and Gadag.

The college at Koila will admit 60 students per year.