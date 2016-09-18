An Additional District and Sessions Court on Saturday acquitted a 34-year-old resident of Bantwal of the charges of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl in 2009. The Judge, however, sentenced him to 44 days in jail on finding him guilty of wrongfully confining the girl.

In his judgement on Saturday, Sixth Additional District and Sessions Judge D.T. Puttarangaswamy, who is the special judge for sexual assault cases, pointed out at several loopholes in the investigation of the case that led to the aquittal of Mustafa.

Mustafa was accused of abducting the girl from Bhagwan Mahaveer (Pumpwell) Junction here on March 11, 2009 and taking her to several places in Kerala.

Following a complaint filed by the girl’s parents, the Bantwal police traced the girl from a house in Kannur in Kerala on April 6, 2009.

The girl then filed a compliant accusing Mustafa of sexual assault by confining her in different locations in Kerala. The police arrested Mustafa in 2012 and filed a chargesheet. Prosecutor Judith O.M. Crasta examined 19 witnesses, including the victim. In the judgement, the Judge pointed out at several loopholes in the investigation.

The Judge alleged the failure of the police in conducting a spotmazaharof the places where the victim was allegedly confined and sexually assaulted. The police’s failure in getting the document showing the victim’s date of birth at the time of investigation was also highlighted by the Judge. The police filed the chargesheet without sending the clothes of the victim for a forensic examination, he said.

The Judge, however, found Mustafa guilty of wrongful confinement of the girl and sentenced him to undergo 44 days of simple imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs. 500. He also directed Mustafa to pay the victim Rs. 10,000 as compensation.

The Judge directed the District Legal Services Authority to take steps for awarding the victim compensation under the Karnataka Victim Compensation Scheme.