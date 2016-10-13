Gold ornaments and silver articles worth around Rs. 4 lakh were stolen from a jewellery shop in Car Street in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to Mangaluru North police, a person broke open the lock of Vaishavi Jewellery shop and made away with gold ornaments and silver articles.

This theft has been recorded in the closed circuit television.

The police said the shop owner had not installed siren that would have alerted those in the neighbourhood about the theft.

The police are working on the CCTV images to catch the accused, who looks to be a resident of the city.

Chain snatched

Two-motorcycle borne persons ecaped with a chain worth Rs. 20,000 of an agricultural labourer in Murra village on Wednesday.

According to police, the two persons stopped their motorcycle away from the place where Malati (35) was cutting grass by the roadside.

One of them came near her and snatched her gold chain. As she held her chain tightly, he only got hold of a part of the chain. When she raised the alarm, the two drove off.