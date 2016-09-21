But there is no connecting road to the National Highway to Kerala

This road underbridge at Jeppu-Kutpady here was, once completed, supposed to end the hardship of motorists caused due to a railway level-crossing at Mahakalipadpu. Though this underbridge will be ready in another five-six weeks, it is not going to be of any use to motorists as there is no connecting road between the underbridge and the National Highway leading to Kerala.

This underbridge was proposed by the Mangaluru City Corporation to prevent frequent traffic jams at the Mahakalipadpu railway level-crossing on the busy road used by vehicles moving from the Central Market area towards Kerala. The corporation deposited Rs. 4.5 crore with the Southern Railways to commence work.

Railway officials on Tuesday told MLA J.R. Lobo, who visited the work spot, that they will take another six weeks to complete the work on the underbridge. The railway officials said that they need to lay one more layer of concrete base to prevent water-logging. They also should lay a pipeline to drain out water from the underbridge as it lies just across a water body.

Mr. Lobo said that it was proposed to lay a seven-metre wide road from the underbridge to Jeppinamogaru Dwara, via Kankarabettu. This one-kilometre road has to pass through marshy private land, railway and government land, which has been acquired for the underground drainage system.

Asked whether there was a proposal to acquire private land, Mr. Lobo said, “The corporation does not have money to acquire land.”

Meanwhile, residents said that no action has been taken to widen the narrow 500-metre stretch between Marnamikatta and the underbridge.

Corporation Commissioner Mohammed Nazir, corporaiton Executive Engineer Linge Gowda, Southern Railway Assistant Divisional Engineer Gopichand Nayaka, councillors Shailaja and Appi were present.