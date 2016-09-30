The Mangalore City Corporation council on Thursday authorised Mayor Harinath to take a decision on how many councillors should be named as directors to the special purpose vehicle — a company — to be formed for implementing works under the Smart City project.

BJP councillors opposed a revised agenda placed in the council by dropping the number of councillors in the 17-member board from four to two. They questioned the basis of the reduction.

When the BJP councillors pressed for postponing the agenda to the next council meeting, the whip said this would not be possible as the council’s approval has to be sent to the government at the earliest. So it was decided to leave it up to the Mayor.