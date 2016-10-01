New facility:An aerial view of the cavern off Mangaluru that will store crude oil for emergency purposes.— Photo: Special Arrangement

The largest facility at Padur, off Mangaluru, may take a few more months to become operational

The Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Ltd. (ISPRL) is ready to commission the 1.5 million tonne-capacity underground rock cavern in Mangaluru by October-end. The 1.33 million tonne-capacity Visakhapatnam cavern has already been commissioned.

The Centre has directed MRPL and BPCL to procure one and two very large crude carriers (VLCCs), respectively. A modest VLCC can carry 0.27 million tonnes of crude, with ISPRL planning to fill one of the two compartments of Mangaluru cavern initially.

However, commissioning of the Padur cavern near Udupi, which is the largest of the three (2.5 million tonnes), is likely to be delayed.

The three caverns can hold 5.3 million tonnes of crude that can be supplied to refineries during emergencies.

Average crude import per day is about 0.4 million tonnes and the caverns can ensure normal supply for about a fortnight. Oil refineries too have their own storage, a combination of which can insulate the country for at least a month, according to Rajan K. Pillai, Managing Director and CEO of ISPRL.

Mr. Pillai told The Hindu during his recent visit to Mangaluru that the Mangaluru cavern is fully ready to receive the crude. The cavern, with two compartments, was constructed between 2009 and 2014 inside the Mangalore Special Economic Zone (MSEZ). The delay in commissioning was due to opposition to lay the pipeline.

ISPRL is facing similar opposition to complete the 36-km-long 32” pipeline from MRPL to Padur. The pipeline is yet to be laid for a stretch of 7 km, 4 km in Dakshina Kannada district, and 3 km in Udupi district.

Besides, the 110 kV high tension power line connecting the Padur plant from Udupi Power Corporation Ltd., is incomplete.

Two of the 56 towers are yet to be erected. Both disruptions are due to local opposition to provide right of way, he said.

Mr. Pillai exuded confidence that ISPRL would be able to commission the Padur facility shortly with the support of the Karnataka government.

The stored crude oil in Mangaluru and Padur can be supplied to MRPL through the pipeline as well as to other refineries in the country through VLCCs, Mr. Pillai said.

Surveys to finalise the caverns’ locations started in 1999 and three places were zeroed-in on the basis of proximity to ports as well as geographical conditions, Mr. Pillai said.

ISPRL is a special purpose vehicle and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Oil Industry Development Board of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

