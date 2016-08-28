The conclave will be held in six months, and will showcase the potential of Dakshina Kannada

People’s representatives from Dakshina Kannada in association with the State government have proposed to hold “Invest Manglauru” conclave in Bengaluru in a few months to attract investment and create jobs.

Speaking to presspersons here, J.R. Lobo, MLA , said that Dakshina Kannada and Mangaluru though well known for good educational institutions did not have enough employment opportunities. Many youth were going elsewhere in search of jobs.

Absence of youth is not a healthy sign for any society and hence efforts should be made to retain the talent. Investments cannot be attracted by holding conclaves in Mangaluru, but at places where potential investors exist and hence the decision to hold it at Bengaluru, he said.

The conclave will showcase the potential of Dakshina Kannada, which is endowed with multiple options of connectivity – road, rail, air and sea. The region also has the best of human resources and has rich cultural heritage. All these should be able to attract investors, he said.

Mr. Lobo said the dates for the conclave are yet to be finalised; but it would be held within six months. Elaborate preparations have to be made for the same, he added.

Support for Ramya

Earlier, speaking at the death centenary celebrations of Bharat Seva Dal founder N.S. Hardikar, Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee in-charge president Kodijal Ibrahim said the Congress fully backed film actor-turned politician Ramya on her statement about Pakistan.

He castigated the BJP and the Sangh Parivar for raking up the issue and said it has been the Indian tradition to appreciate good gesture by others. “If Ramya was treated well during her visit to Pakistan and she speaks good about that country, what is wrong in that,” he said.

Mr. Ibrahim also noted the quotes about Mohammed Ali Jinnah by former deputy prime minister and BJP patriarch L.K. Advani. He urged all cadres of Congress to launch counter-protest against BJP and Sangh Parivar for their attempts to malign the image of Ms. Ramya.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Lobo said the real obituary to late Hardikar would be in the form of restoring Bharat Seva Dal to its original glory and not holding memorial functions. Of late, the Seva Dal has lost its sheen and all Congressmen are responsible for its declining popularity. Hence, it is the duty of every Congressman to work hard towards elevating the Seva Dal to work for the purpose for which it was founded, he said.