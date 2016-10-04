Spirit of surfing:Surfers from Mangaluru and other parts of the country took part in the first edition of three-day Indian Open of Surfing this year.— File photo

The pristine Sasihitlu beach here will be in the news once again in May 2017 when international surfers will attend the second edition of the Indian Open of Surfing.

The beach, located 30 km off the Magnaluru-Udupi stretch of the national highway, shot into prominence in May this year with the first edition of three-day Indian Open of Surfing in which surfers from Mangaluru and other parts of the country took part.

Organisers

The first edition was organised by the Mantra Surfing Club, in association with the Kanara Surfing and Water Sports Promotion Council of the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dakshina Kannada district administration and the Surfing Federation of India.

Sinchana, Tanvi J. and Anisha of Mangaluru were among the surfers who made a mark then.

Second edition

The second edition of Indian Open of Surfing will be hosted by the World Surf League.

Shyam (22), from Mantra Surf Club, said nearly 100 international surfers are expected to participate in the second edition that will be held in the last week of May.

“The first edition brought a lot of prominence for this beach. The second edition will lead to this place becoming a permanent destination for international surfing events,” said Mr. Shyam, who is a certified surfing coach and a judge for surfing competitions.

The second edition will provide an opportunity for local surfers to compete with international surfers.

Gaurav Hegde, director of the Kanara Surfing and Water Sports Promotion Council, said the first edition brought many surfers from across the country to the city. The event got good support from the State government and from the local villagers, who earned good revenue during the event.

Mr. Hegde said they are urging the State government to recognise Sasihitlu as beach exclusive for surfing and water sports.