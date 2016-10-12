The intelligentsia should use all available spaces and speak for protection of right to freedom of speech, which is the basic tenet of our nationalist liberation struggle, said Aditya Mukherjee, professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Centre for Historical Studies.

Speaking at the B.V. Kakkilaya Inspired Oration on “Idea of India: The vision and challenges” here on Tuesday, Mr. Mukherjee said the greatest failure of the nation has been abdication of responsibility of intelligentsia in taking leadership for protection of basic tenets of nationalist liberation struggle.

He said Mahatma Gandhi always believed that the elementary rights to free speech and free association should be defended as our lives. Celebration of freedom of free speech has been greatest tradition of our nationalist movement. If the intelligentsia does not speak out for protection of our traditional values, there would be great injustice to national liberation struggle, Mr. Mukherjee said.

Expressing concern over erosion of secular tolerant India, Mr. Mukherjee said the communal fascist state was trying to attack intelligentsia. State and street power was being used to suppress free speech. Mr. Mukherjee said it was sad to see political leadership pulling people back to religion-based movements and obsolete ideas.

The oration was organised jointly by Hosatu weekly, M.S. Krishnan Memorial Trust, Samadarshi Vedike and Mangalore University College’s Department of PG Studies in Economics.