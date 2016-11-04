Accused abandon vehicle; seven head of cattle seized near Moodbidri

Police opened fire in the air as men transporting cattle in a utility vehicle broke down the cordon near Moodbidri in the early hours of Thursday and sped past the policemen. Later, the accused abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot.

Tip-off

Following a tip-off, Moodbidri Police Inspector Ramachandra Nayak and his team had placed barricades at Padukonaje Cross and Maroor Cross near Moodbidri. They were looking for the vehicle in which seven head of cattle were being transported.

The driver drove away after he saw policemen checking vehicles at Padukonaje Cross. He went towards Maroor Cross and when he saw policemen posted there too, returned to Padukonaje Cross.

The police said that the driver refused to stop the vehicle at Padukonaje Cross and sped past after hitting the barricade. Mr. Nayak opened two rounds of fire in the air after which the accused abandoned the vehicle and escaped.

The Moodbidri police have registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. They have also invoked provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Search under way

The police have seized seven head of cattle and have sent them to an animal care centre. They are on the lookout for the accused. They are also verifying details about the vehicle in which the cattle was being transported.