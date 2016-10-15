Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar has ordered inquiry into an allegation of a traffic constable slapping a 30-year-old man on Car Street on Wednesday night.

Images of Gajendra slapping the youth, who reportedly tried to push the constable, were beamed in some media channels and posted on Facebook. According to the police, Gajendra was among the police personnel posted for bandobast during the procession of Venkataramana Temple idol on the Car Street on Wednesday night.

Some girls complained to Gajendra against a group of youths that were alleegdly teasing them by whistling. Gajendra questioned the man, who was part of the group. He denied teasing girls and tried tried to overpower the constable who, in turn, allegedly slapped the former.

Mr. Sekhar said that the victim shown in visuals had not come forward to file a complaint. “If inquiry reveals misconduct action would be taken,” he said.