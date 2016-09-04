Who is coming in the way of widening the Ganapathi High School Road?

According to a senior engineer in the Mangaluru City Corporation, it is owners of a multi-storeyed hotel on the same road. At a meeting called by Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha here on Saturday to review the progress of road and footpath works, the engineer said that though the compound walls of other establishments on the same road were demolished a year ago for road-widening, the owners of the particular hotel were not agreeing and preventing it by bringing “political pressure”. Hence, the project is yet to take off. The Deputy Commissioner asked the corporation to renew the effort or he would intervene to get it cleared. J.R. Lobo, MLA, Mangaluru City South, said that it was an important road for diverting traffic to ease congestion on the main Hampankatta Road.