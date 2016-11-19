Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Friday inaugurated 16 new police quarters, Panambur police station and the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) in the city.

Mr. Parameshwara said that the government intends to provide quarters to the one lakh policemen. Under the Police Gruha scheme, the State government has taken up construction of 11,000 quarters in three phases.

While they have constructed 2,500 quarters in the first phase, 4,500 are being constructed in the second phase. The remaining quarters will be constructed in another 12 months, he said. District in-charge Minister B. Ramanath Rai, MLA Mohiuddin Bava and MLC Ivan D’Souza also spoke on the occasion. Additional Director General of Police Sunil Kumar, Inspector General of Police (Western Range) Arun Chakravarthy and Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar participated the function.