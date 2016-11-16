Corporation Bank Managing Director and CEO Jai Kumar Garg on Monday admitted that the bank was in the process of moving many functions of its head office to Bengaluru for future growth.

Responding to queries by media persons about the proposal, which was made public by Mangaluru South MLA J.R. Lobo recently, Mr. Garg said that one has to move to places for growth. “We are moving within Karnataka itself and nowhere else,” he said.

At the same time, the infrastructure at Mangaluru would not go waste and some of head office functions would remain here also, he clarified. Top executives of the bank would also function from Mangaluru and the region’s requirements would not be affected, he added.

Mr. Garg said that the bank needed additional IT and other infrastructure for its future growth, availability of which was sparse in Mangaluru. It had got land allotted at Bengaluru for the purpose where the necessary infrastructure would be built. The Managing Director said that the shifting would not immediately take place and it would take at least three-four years. The proposal was not made by him; but was made a year ago [by his predecessor], Mr. Garg added.

The proposal

Mr. Lobo had on November 5 released the board meeting notes of the bank wherein the bank had given approval for construction of administrative and IT blocks of the bank at Bengaluru.

The bank in its September board meeting approved a proposal for construction of administrative buildings on three acres of land at Rs. 150 crore and staff training centre, IT unit etc., on five acres at a cost of Rs. 200 crore, at Bengaluru Hardware Park Industrial Area.

He had said that the proposal is nothing but to shift the bank headquarters out of Mangaluru. Just because some directors cannot come all the way to Mangaluru to attend the meetings, the bank should not waste about Rs. 1,000 crore public money on the project, he had said.