The State government will pursue with the Lakshadweep administration for grant of funds for construction of jetty for boats ferrying construction and other materials from the Old Port to the island, Mangaluru City South MLA J.R. Lobo said here on Wednesday.

Mr. Lobo told reporters here that the Lakshadweep administration had approved the project of constructing a separate jetty at fishing harbour (old port) for the boats going to Lakshadweep at a cost of Rs. 70 crore.

As no progress has been made since its approval, pressure needs to be mounted on the Central government to release funds.

While not quantifying the extent of trade between Lakshadweep and Mangaluru, Mr. Lobo said for over several years, construction and other materials are being sent from Mangaluru to Lakshadweep.

With increase in the population in the island, there will be more demand for material from Mangaluru. Mr. Lobo said Kerala has created facilities to harness trade with Lakshadweep.

Mr. Lobo said he has asked the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner to hold a meeting with Coast Guard, Coastal Security Police and fishermen for an emergency-response mechanism for overturning of boats near estuary.

Boats were facing problem entering the fishing harbour because of accumulation of silt at the estuary.

Mr. Lobo said the work of removing silt at the estuary at a cost of Rs. 1 crore will be shortly taken up. He said Rs. 2 crore has been sanctioned for construction of 200-metre long breakwater near the fishing harbour. The State government has sanctioned Rs. 3 crore for construction of jetty at Tota Bengre, he said.

