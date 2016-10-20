Government nursing student hostel cries for attention

The poor condition of the door leading to the hostel of the Government School of Nursing on the GovernmentWenlock Hospital premises in Mangaluru.

‘Our safety is at risk,’ says a Diploma in Nursing and Midwifery student

There is only one screw to hold the latch on the hostel door of the Government School of Nursing facing the University College grounds here. Just a push from outside opens the door leading into the hostel in which 140 nursing students stay. Similar is the condition of the entrance door, the door facing the Government Wenlock Hospital Mortuary and the balcony door facing the general ward of Government Wenlock Hospital.

“We are fortunate that there have been no incidents of anybody snooping inside our hostel. But our security is at a risk,” said a Diploma in Nursing and Midwifery student showing the widows that are almost open. The students are concerned over the laxity of officials in making their three-storeyed hostel safe.

These 140 students are pursing their three-year Diploma course in the Government School of Nursing functioning on the Government Wenlock Hospital campus. This institute, which is the oldest nursing school in the State, has been functioning since it was renovated at a cost of Rs. 61 lakh. The hostel is adjoining the institute’s building.

Mired with problems

There is no warden and security guard for this hostel. The lone government-appointed nursing tutor, who is in-charge Principal of the institute, and three senior nurses, who are deputed by the hospital to teach students, take turns to discharge duty as warden.

As there is no regular cook, these students are forced to prepare lunch and dinner for themselves and also for about 50 Auxiliary Nurse Midwifes working in the hostel. They also double up as clerks in their institute that does not have regular clerks for office work. Students complained of delay of nine months in payment of stipend of Rs. 1,000 per month.

No grant

Superintendent of the hospital Rajeshwaridevi H.R. said that there was not separate grants for the institute which is under the Department of Medical Education. As there was no sanctioned post of warden, instructions have been given to the nursing tutor and three senior nurses to discharge the function of warden. In the absence of a regular cook, a cook from Auxilliary Nurses Midwifes School and two other cooks have been deputed to the hostel. The hostel was among the buildings on the hospital premises that was being guarded by private security agency personnel hired by Kasturba Medical College.